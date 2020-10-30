What to know about local hospitals administering antiviral treatment to COVID-19 patients in El Paso

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Concerns are rising over El Paso’s quantities of remdesivir as the COVID-19 crisis remains uncontained.

The antiviral treatment is given to some patients with COVID-19, most notably President Donald J. Trump. The drug does not cure the virus but rather shortens the recovery time of some hospitalized patients.

Remdesivir works by halting the virus’s replication process and can cut recovery time by up to five days.

Sources at area hospitals report dwindling quantities of the antiviral treatment and that some patients are being disqualified from receiving the treatment. A spokesperson from El Paso Children’s Hospital tells KTSM 9 News it has not had a patient disqualified, and there are sufficient supplies.

But the situation remains dire.

“As the adult population of COVID-19 positive cases continues to rise, we are also seeing an uptick in positive cases in our pediatric, although most are not requiring hospitalization,” says the EPCH spokesperson.

The Hospitals of Provident report a sufficient quantity of remdesivir.

While remdesivir does not prevent deaths in COVID-19 patients, it can reduce a patient’s hospitalization time. The use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 is determined by the treating Infectious Disease Physician or Intensivist.

Exclusion criteria can include:

Hypersensitivity to any ingredient in remdesivir, advanced disease/comorbidities

A patient requiring non-invasive or invasive ventilation

For some, this could mean life or death.

One nurse at a local hospital told KTSM a patient was disqualified from receiving the treatment after being admitted to the ICU.

“I informed the rounding physician that the patient didn’t have remdesivir and he informed me that was not a candidate because the patient was on BiPAP,” shared the nurse, who is not authorized to speak publicly.

BiPAP, short for Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure, is a machine used to perform non-invasive respiratory therapy.

The machine works by pushing air into a patient’s lungs using pressurized air to expand the lungs.

The nurse says the attending physician was informed the patient received remdesivir in the ER before being sent to the ICU, but the physician determined it was too late in the viral process.

“He informed me that patients in need of BiPap or are intubated don’t qualify because it would not be beneficial for them because they are already too sick and that we need to give this medication to early-onset COVID-19,” the nurse tells KTSM.

Remdesivir is given intravenously, meaning that it is only administered at a hospital.

Most patients are in later stages of COVID-19 once they require hospitalization, which is creating a conundrum for care providers on top of the already overwhelming numbers of hospitalization.

Should the patients who are in the early stages receive the treatment, or those who are the sickest?