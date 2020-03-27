What to expect if you test positive for COVID-19 while pregnant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Local health experts with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso break down what pregnant woman can expect if they suspect they may have COVID-19 or test positive.

Dr. Sireesha Reddy, the Chief of OB/GYN at TTUHSCEP and Dr. Lisa Moore, the Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, said information surrounding COVID-19 is limited since it is such a novel virus, especially with pregnant women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is not clear if pregnant woman are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public, however, it is important to take more precautions just in case.

Dr. Reddy said, like anyone else, the virus could affect expectant mothers, but she adds all the information and studies pointing to current knowledge is “hot off the press.”

“Most of the medical journals are offering one week turnaround time on any new information related to COVID-19 and that applies to expectant mothers as well,” Reddy said.

The doctors said what they do know, is that while the baby is on the inside of the mother, there have been no cases reported where the baby was born infected.

“This is from China and other places in the world where they have been telling us what’s happening,” Moore said.

Moore added there have been cases reported where the baby was born and then later became infected because of contact with the mother who was infected or another family member.

“Additionally, there have been studies on amniotic fluid and breastmilk and to-date, no one has found any evidence that the virus is in either the fluid or breastmilk,” Moore said.

Dr. Reddy said in some cases, it shows the moms had a mild-type of pneumonia.

“In almost all the cases that so far we can pull up, about 20 reports in the last month have all shown that moms have recovered well from the virus,” Reddy said. “Now remember when we say that it’s called cautious optimism because we don’t have all the literature on this and we don’t have all the information.

Moore said there have been so cases to show evidence of babies contracting the virus in-utero.

Symptoms to look out for include cough, fever, shortness of breath. Health experts say some earlier symptoms reported include loss of smell and taste.

The doctors said treatment of pregnant women depends on how late in the pregnancy a woman is.

“If she’s not close to delivering and has some mild symptoms, we’re going to treat it like any other flu-like symptom and tell her all the precautions that we normally would,” Reddy said. “But certainly to monitor her respiration and potentially when we have more widely available testing, potentially get the testing.”

For more information on pregnancy and the risks surrounding COVID-19, read it here from the CDC.