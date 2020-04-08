US Postal Service worker in El Paso tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that one of its El Paso employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was stationed at the El Paso Processing and Distribution Center, a statement said.

The employee was tested by the El Paso Department of Public Health and the Postal Service intends to follow all the guidelines required.

“We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the El Paso P&DC, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” the statement said. “The employee did not work with the public.”

Due to privacy restrictions, the postal service could not release more information on the employee.

The postal service also wanted to remind the public that the U.S. Surgeon General has indicated there has been no evidence that COVID-19 spreads through the mail or packages.