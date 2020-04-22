Unusual symptoms emerge as COVID-19 sweeps the country

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Medical professionals are noticing a slew of new symptoms affecting patients with COVID-19.

An unusual skin condition is being linked to the coronavirus that dermatologists dubbed “COVID toes.” The condition presents as discoloration of the toes (and sometimes fingers) ranging from red to blue to purple.

“We don’t know for sure if it’s related to COVID-19, but when it’s so common right now during a pandemic and is occurring in otherwise asymptomatic or mildly affected patients, it seems too much of a coincidence not to be a manifestation of the virus for patients in their teens and 20s,” said Dr. Amy Paller, the chair of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a pediatric dermatologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, said in a statement.

“I think it’s much more rampant than we even realize.”

Until science sheds more light on the symptoms of the virus, doctors are describing the condition as similar to pernio, which is a syndrome that causes painful skin lesions from exposure to extreme cold.

Other symptoms are affecting the brains and vital organs of COVID-19 patients.

Doctors are noticing viral lung damage in patients with COVID-19 that is often followed by an inflammatory response and microvascular pulmonary thrombosis, which causes micro blood clots to form. The blood clots can travel to the brain and other vital organs and can lead to stroke, amputation, and death.

Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated as a complication of COVID-19. The Tony Award nominee was on blood thinners to treat micro clots that were forming, but the medication caused life-threatening internal bleeding. On Saturday, Cordero and his doctors made the decision to amputate his right leg.

El Paso has not yet hit its peak in cases, and it is imperative to stymie the spread.

Health and government officials continue to urge people to practice social distancing and remain at home while the country continues to fight the pandemic.