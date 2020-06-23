Two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Dona Ana County, according to New Mexico health officials said Tuesday.

One victim was a man in his 70s and the other was a woman in her 80s. They were both hospitalized and the woman in her 80s had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

There have now been eight deaths due to the virus in Dona Ana County. In the state of New Mexico, there have been 476.

Dona Ana also reported six new cases on Tuesday. That brings the total up to 740.

