Two El Paso Children’s Hospital patients test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with El Paso Children’s Hospital report they are treating two patients with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The two unrelated patients arrived at EPCH’s emergency room on Wednesday, April 1 with fever. The two children were placed in isolation and medical personnel quickly worked to rule out other illnesses due to other underlying issues.

On Friday, April 3, EPCH was notified that both patients were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Staff who came into close contact with one of the young patients during a previous admission that was non-COVID-19 related will undergo additional screening, EPCH says.

The EPCH employee who tested positive related to travel did not have any contact with the two patients who tested positive this week.

The hospital is reminding the public that EPCH is not a testing facility and these two patients were admitted for underlying medical conditions, please do not come to the emergency room unless your child is in need of emergency care.