1  of  3
Breaking News
Two El Paso Children’s Hospital patients positive for COVID-19 New COVID-19 case reported in Juarez, cases now total 8 Man seriously injured in Las Cruces shooting Saturday morning

Two El Paso Children’s Hospital patients test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
epch00000000_20150327015557

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with El Paso Children’s Hospital report they are treating two patients with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The two unrelated patients arrived at EPCH’s emergency room on Wednesday, April 1 with fever. The two children were placed in isolation and medical personnel quickly worked to rule out other illnesses due to other underlying issues.

On Friday, April 3, EPCH was notified that both patients were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Staff who came into close contact with one of the young patients during a previous admission that was non-COVID-19 related will undergo additional screening, EPCH says.

The EPCH employee who tested positive related to travel did not have any contact with the two patients who tested positive this week.

The hospital is reminding the public that EPCH is not a testing facility and these two patients were admitted for underlying medical conditions, please do not come to the emergency room unless your child is in need of emergency care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make a DIY cloth mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make a DIY cloth mask"

Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear"

Business closings will have lasting impact on border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business closings will have lasting impact on border"

REDUCED HOURS AT SOUTH TEXAS INTL BRIDGES

Thumbnail for the video titled "REDUCED HOURS AT SOUTH TEXAS INTL BRIDGES"

Local high school coaches skeptical of season's return

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local high school coaches skeptical of season's return"

18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link