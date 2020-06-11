Two dead in Dona Ana County as 18 more test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Dona Ana County residents have died from COVID-19, New Mexico officials announced on Thursday.

The deaths were announced by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office, as well as 18 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County and another 19 at the Otero County Prison Facility.

Of the 19 cases in the prison, 17 are New Mexico Corrections Department inmates and two are being held by federal law enforcement.

Both victims were men. One was in his 60s and had been hospitalized and the other was in his 80s and had underlying conditions. The man in his 80s was a resident of the Jim Wood Home in Hatch.

There have been five deaths in Dona Ana related to COVID-19.

There were 10 deaths announced on Thursday and there has now been 420 deaths in the state of New Mexico.

New Mexico reported a total of 121 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the states total to 9,367.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 cases in the Borderland: