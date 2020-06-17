Toilet flushing spreads COVID-19, says a new study

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — You-know-what could hit the fan — and it might contain COVID-19.

In a study published this week in the journal Physics of Fluids, researchers report that flushing a toilet can create a billow of aerosol droplets that can travel three feet.

The study’s authors report the aerosol droplets can remain in the air long enough to come into contact with the toilet’s next user and can land on other nearby surfaces.

Door handles, sink knobs, soap and toilet dispensers, counters, toilet flushers, light switches, trashcan lids, feminine product dispensers, baby changing stations.

The study supports growing research that suggests COVID-19 can be transmitted through respiratory droplets from sneezing, spitting, and coughing, as well as through fecal matter.

The turbulence generated from flushing a toilet puts people at-risk for transmitting and contracting the virus that has infected more than two million in the United States and killed more than 440,000 worldwide.

In Texas, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate despite Governor Greg Abbott’s authorization to re-open the state.

Scientists are uncertain the extent that shared public toilets have (or will) contribute to increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to the study, “Blocking the path of fecal-oral transmission, which occurs commonly in toilet usage, is of fundamental importance in suppressing the spread of viruses. However, to date, efforts at improving sanitary safety in toilet use have been insufficient.”

Scientists and health officials urge people to stay at home when at all possible, but also offer safe bathroom tips:

Put the toilet lid down before flushing Clean the toilet seat before and after use to kill virus particles that may have landed on the surface Wash your hands very carefully

Other recommendations include developing optimized toilets that have automatic lids and self-cleans after each use.

Now more than ever, scientists and health experts implore people to wash their hands.