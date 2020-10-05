To keep community informed about COVID-19 cases, EPISD launching dashboard that will be updated daily

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District on Monday announced the creation of a new COVID-19 dashboard, which is meant to keep the public up to date about the number and location of COVID-19 infections among students and staff.

The new online EPISD COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated daily starting Monday, according to EPISD officials. The dashboard will include reported cases among staff and students who have not been present on campus or at school-related activities.

The dashboard can be found at episd.org/covid19dashboard.

“Parents and employees have the right to know as much information as possible about the impact of the pandemic on our schools, and the dashboard EPISD has created gives extensive data that will let parents make informed decisions about sending their students to our schools,” said EPISD Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “EPISD has prioritized transparency during our community this unprecedented pandemic and this dashboard furthers our commitment to keep our community informed in a timely manner.”

The dashboard gives the public extensive information about reported positive cases among students and staff, and breaks down data by campus, grade, gender, and race and ethnicity. It also includes graphs and maps that help parents and community members better understand how the virus is affecting the District.

EPISD will continue to communicate information about positive cases among students and staff who have had contact with other students and personnel while on campus.