Tito’s Vodka hands out thousands of hand sanitizer bottles to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans were able to pick up a free hand sanitizer made by Tito’s Handmade Vodka Saturday morning.

The vodka brand made 27,000 bottles of hand sanitizers for the El Paso community, giving them away via contactless pickup at the El Paso Convention Center. Each vehicle coming through the line Saturday was treated to three 375mL hand sanitizers per vehicle and other Tito’s swag.

Tito’s has donated 900 tons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers in over 44 states including other cities in Texas.

