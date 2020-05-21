Three more COVID-19 deaths as El Paso surpasses the 2,000 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three more people in El Paso have died from COVID-19 as the City reports more than 2,000 cases.

According to the new data page launched Thursday morning, there are now 2,046 confirmed cases in El Paso and 57 deaths, compared to 54 the City announced at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the City of El Paso, the latest deaths include a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s and another man in his 70s.

“I wish to express my deepest sorrow to the families of these three community members. We continue to be saddened by the ongoing loss of life,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “This weeks deaths and today’s spike in positive cases have an apparent connection to Mother’s Day weekend, which is why we are sincerely concerned about what Memorial Day weekend might bring about if the community continues to disregard the advice we share nearly every day.”

The 116-case increase is also the City’s second-highest spike in cases.

There have been 1,106 recoveries, leaving 883 active cases.

There are currently 109 patients hospitalized, with 56 of them in the Intensive Care Unit and 18 on ventilators.