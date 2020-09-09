Three new COVID-19 related deaths announced in Doña Ana County on Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Three new COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Doña Ana County on Wednesday. 17 new cases were also reported by the New Mexico Department of Health.

In total, health officials reported 92 new cases in New Mexico.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

6 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

Six deaths were also reported in New Mexico including the three deaths in Doña Ana County. The recent deaths include:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 813.

New Mexico has now had a total of 26,268 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,985

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 836

Cibola County: 397

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 713

Doña Ana County: 2,972

Eddy County: 588

Grant County: 90

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,212

Lincoln County: 175

Los Alamos County: 28

Luna County: 345

McKinley County: 4,250

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 229

Quay County: 65

Rio Arriba County: 370

Roosevelt County: 214

Sandoval County: 1,266

San Juan County: 3,223

San Miguel County: 87

Santa Fe County: 871

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 119

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 528

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Currently, there are 77 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Health officials also said 13,928 people have recovered from the virus.