Texas Tech Health Sciences El Paso student tests positive for coronavirus, in self-isolation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student contracted the virus while traveling in California, a news release from Texas Tech said.

“The student has been self-isolating in El Paso and has not been on the TTUHSC El Paso campus or in any affiliated clinics since their return to El Paso,” the release said. “TTUHSC El Paso leadership is in direct communication with the student to help them through this challenging time. Our top priority remains focused on the safety and security of our campus community.”

The El Paso Department of Public Health has also been talking with the university and the student, as well as the people they have been in contact with, the release said.

For more information about TTUHSC El Paso’s response to COVID-19, visit ttuhscep.edu/coronavirus.