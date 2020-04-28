Second EPISD food service-worker tests positive at Logan Elementary School

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second food-service worker at Logan Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, El Paso Independent School District officials said on Tuesday.

The employee is asymptomatic has been in quarantine since Friday, an EPISD news release said.

Last week another Logan food-service worker tested positive. Employees from that school are not reporting to work this week and all employees were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days since the first positive test.

“The EPISD Family is in full support of these our employees who work diligently and selflessly to provide much-needed meals to the children of El Paso during this pandemic,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We are working with all affected employees who are in self-isolation at this time.”

Since Logan is closed as a meal distribution site, as disinfecting takes place at the school, families can pick up food at Powell Elementary School.

The district has also asked any families who picked up food from Logan last week to monitor their health and see a doctor if they begin to develop symptoms.

