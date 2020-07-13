Research suggests COVID-19 survivors can be re-infected, creates challenge for vaccine development

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Natural immunity to COVID-19 wanes within a few months of contracting the virus.

A pre-print of a forthcoming article suggests anti-body responses begin to decline three to four weeks after COVID-19 symptoms emerge.

“We show that IgM and IgA binding responses decline after 20-30 days,” wrote researchers from institutions throughout the United Kingdom in the paper. The paper also reports that antibody response to COVID-19 could be contingent on the severity of the symptoms.

Researchers collected samples from 65 patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses up to 94 days after symptoms presented, and also from 31 medical professionals who were tested for antibodies every one to two weeks between the months of March and June.

The World Health Organization has warned that contracting COVID-19 once does not make a person immune the way contracting chickenpox does. The CDC reports that it takes about three weeks for the body to begin producing antibodies.

“This study has important implications when considering protection against re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and the durability of vaccine protection,” write the paper’s authors.

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but preliminary reviews suggest the paper will have serious implications on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is an important study that starts to define the longer-term dynamics of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2,” writes Lawrence Young, professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick, in a statement obtained by KTSM 9 News.

“It confirms what we already know about coronavirus infections in humans, that antibody responses can rapidly wane over time and that this can result in the ability of a previously infected individual to be re-infected.”

Short-lived responses to other human coronaviruses are often seen that can cause mild forms of the virus.

People can be re-infected.

“Vaccines in development will either need to generate stronger and longer-lasting protections compared to natural infection, or they may need to be given regularly,” wrote Stephen Griffins, associate professor at the University of Leeds School of Medicine in the U.K.

Despite the seemingly short-lived antibody presence, researchers are confident the body will have other natural responses against re-infection.

“Even if you’re left with no detectable circulating antibodies,” says Mala Maini, professor Viral Immunology at the University College London in the U.K. said in a statement, “that doesn’t necessarily mean you have no protective immunity because you likely have memory immune cells (B and T cells) that can rapidly kick into action to start up a new immune response if you re-encounter the virus.”

Maini concurs with other researchers who say the study reinforces the message that a person can become re-infected with COVID-19.

“It also means a negative antibody test now can’t exclude you having had COVID-19 a few months ago,” she said.

“It suggests vaccines will need to be better at inducing high levels of longer-lasting antibodies than the natural infection or that doses may need to be repeated to maintain immunity.”

According to the WHO, there are currently 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation throughout the world.