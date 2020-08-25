Parents and EPISD learning lessons in working together through students’ virtual learning

A staff member holds the door open for kids on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day. (Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s back to school for many students in El Paso, but it’s parents and teachers who are on the receiving end of lessons in patience, empathy and cooperation.

Some parents in West El Paso are calling for the district to reconsider and provide in-person options, despite the community not yet meeting the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations.

Last week, a Facebook group called “Let School Bells Ring” was created as an online resource for parents frustrated with the El Paso Independent School District’s (EPISD) decision to delay in-person learning in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The group has about 1,700 members.

According to the group’s “About” section:

“We cannot wait for the 5% COVID positivity rate that the district is shooting for. We are at 12% and haven’t been at 5% since April! Let school bells ring! Update: We are down to 7.36% rolling 7-day average positivity rate.”

Since the creation of the “Let School Bells Ring” Facebook group, parents and EPISD board members are finding themselves in a precarious situation to navigate ensuring students have safe and reliable access to education, while setting political discourse and bias aside.

According to Kendal Brown Jessup, who created the group, the goal was to rally a few hundred supporters to attend EPISD’s next virtual Board meeting on Sept. 15 to appeal to the district to have more learning options for parents who say the current model isn’t working.

“We’re not asking for the virtual option to be taken away,” Jessup told KTSM 9 News.

“As long as we have a pandemic, it’s always going to be an option for families to do virtual schooling,” said Jessup. “So we’re not saying ‘hey, make all of these kids come to school,’ we’re saying give those families an option whose children need the classroom to succeed.’”

Jessup’s efforts caught the attention of EPISD teacher Ross Moore, who posted his thoughts via the El Paso American Federation of Teachers’ Facebook account. KTSM 9 News reached out to Moore and EPISD for comment, but did not hear back by press time.

In addition to the post, Moore included a link to an article suggesting teachers could be required to remain in the classroom if exposed to COVID-19.

On Aug. 18, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a memo declaring teachers as “essential workers.”

By declaring teachers “critical infrastructure workers,” the DHS memo permits teachers exposed to COVID-19, but who present no symptoms, to return to the classroom without quarantining for the recommended 14-day period recommended by the CDC.

According to the DHS, the classification is strictly advisory and is not a federal directive.

KTSM 9 News spoke with EPISD Board member Freddy Khlayel-Avalos, who said the Board does not have purview over the union.

“It’s a union that EPISD employees — specifically teachers — can join, and the union does some negotiation on their behalf,” he says.

“Ross Moore does not speak for the Board or EPISD in any capacity,” Khlayel-Avalos continued.

The EPISD board is working to address concerns raised by both sides.

While online learning complaints are being seen on the Westside with EPISD, an Ysleta Independent School District Facebook group does not seem to be facing the same issue.

“Teachers and Students Safe at Home,” which has 5,100 members, was created “for teachers and parents who share the same consent about returning to on-campus, in-person instruction” and provides links to data, resources and petitions that parents can participate in included in its “About” section.

Both Facebook groups advocate that students and teachers should not be forced to do anything one way or the other, but that message is difficult to implement to the complete satisfaction of both sides.

“It doesn’t matter how polarized things are,” Khlayel-Avalos says, “and even if opening or not opening schools has become a partisan issue, it’s still important to listen to each other and it’s still important to work together for the benefit of the kids.”