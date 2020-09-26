Number of El Paso’s COVID cases continues to rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 214 new cases on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

The Health Department also reported two additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The result is from tests conducted during CDC Week 39.

There are 3,463 active cases. There are 19,521 people who are listed as having recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at El Paso’s COVID data, visit www.epstrong.org.