No new virus deaths, 346 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There were no new deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday.

The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 346 new cases and 32 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 46, 47 and 48.

There are 37,264 active cases, a decreased from yesterday’s high of 37,381.

Health officials said that 46,937 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit EPStrong.org for a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso.

