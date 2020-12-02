New Mexico reports 2,330 new virus cases; 198 from Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One day before New Mexico transitions to a three-tiered color-coded system that will be used to determine how much each county can re-open, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with four of those coming from Doña Ana County and two from Otero County.

All patients had underlying conditions and all but one was hospitalized. The Doña Ana County victims include a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s.

The Otero County victims include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s from Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 99,419 COVID-19 cases, with 2,330 new cases reported on Tuesday.

There were 198 new cases in Doña Ana County, nine new cases in Lincoln County and 76 new cases in Otero County reported by the Health Department. There was one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

As of Tuesday, there were 13,684 total cases in Doña Ana County, 790 total cases in Lincoln County and 1,493 total cases in Otero County.

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 cases, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

