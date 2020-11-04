New Mexico partners with Department of Health to open more COVID-19 testing sites in southern part of state

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In an effort to lower the positivity rates of COVID-19 in southern New Mexico counties, the state of New Mexico has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to open more COVID-19 testing sites.

Starting Thursday, 12 new testing sites will open across southern counties, where positivity rates remain high.

The following new testing sites will be operational as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Residents must pre-register for a test at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Las Cruces: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University, at 3305 Williams Ave. (Parking Lot #100), Las Cruces, NM 88003

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University, at 3305 Williams Ave. (Parking Lot #100), Las Cruces, NM 88003 Clovis: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Clovis Community College Gymnasium, 417 Schepps Blvd., Clovis, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Clovis Community College Gymnasium, 417 Schepps Blvd., Clovis, NM Hobbs: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ralph Tasker Arena , 800 N Jefferson St., Hobbs, NM 88240

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ralph Tasker Arena 800 N Jefferson St., Hobbs, NM 88240 Carlsbad: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University – Carlsbad, 1500 University Dr., Carlsbad, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University – Carlsbad, 1500 University Dr., Carlsbad, NM Portales: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern NM University, Greyhound Stadium (Home Parking Lot), 1751 W. University Dr., Portales, NM 88130

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern NM University, Greyhound Stadium (Home Parking Lot), 1751 W. University Dr., Portales, NM 88130 Socorro: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., NM Tech, 801 Leroy Pl (Intersection of Leroy Place and College Avenue), Socorro, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., NM Tech, 801 Leroy Pl (Intersection of Leroy Place and College Avenue), Socorro, NM Roswell: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fifth Judicial District Courthouse, 400 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fifth Judicial District Courthouse, 400 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM Ruidoso: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 541 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 541 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso, NM Sunland Park/Santa Teresa: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Dr., Sunland Park, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Dr., Sunland Park, NM Hatch: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hatch Community Center, 837 NM-187, Hatch, NM

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hatch Community Center, 837 NM-187, Hatch, NM Deming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Valley Learning Center, 2300 E Pine St., Deming, NM 88030

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Valley Learning Center, 2300 E Pine St., Deming, NM 88030 Alamogordo: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Alamogordo Civic Center, 800 E 1st St., Alamogordo, NM

“More testing does not lead to more cases,” said Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. “More testing helps us identify who is positive and ensure they are informed and are isolated before they spread the virus throughout the community. Testing is an important tool in helping us cut down the spread. I know Southern New Mexico wants to get back to work. Getting tested is an essential step in getting from ‘red’ to ‘green,’ and getting kids safely back in school and more workers safely back to work. The state of New Mexico is grateful to our federal partners for helping to coordinate this important effort in our fight against the virus.”

For more information on testing sites, visit cv.nmhealth.org.

Latest Headlines