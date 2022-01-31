EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A total of two National Guard Soldiers arrived to help Las Cruces Public Schools as of Monday.

According to the district, two New Mexico National Guard Soldiers including PFC Brannan Artman and SPC Mario Meraz volunteered to be substitute teachers. This is in an effort to help fill vaccines as teachers are out of the classroom due to the rise of COVID-19.

“COVID has taken a lot from us, and it has been rough on our teachers,” said Artman. “I would do anything to help out our teachers, and this assignment is my way of giving back.”

“It was an easy decision to step up and help out our teachers,” said Meraz.

LCPS says Artman and Meraz will shadow teachers and their first day as substitutes could be as early as Friday. The two have received their substitute teaching license.

“We are hopeful that number will increase, we are grateful for the two soldiers that we were assigned, we understand that it’s on a volunteer basis through the national guard. And that was important to us that we place national guard airmen and troops and airmen into classes where they want to be,” said Kelly Jameson a Spokesperson for LCPS.

A total of three national guards were at Gadsden Independent School District on Monday. The Superintendent says they were all at Gadsden High School. He said even though the cases in the district are declining there is still a need for more National Guards to come and fill in.

“The original request was for 30, and I don’t know that they could staff that amount, but we could use them on most days and I’m just going to welcome it with open arms,” said Gadsden ISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey. “And I’m just excited for our kids to get an opportunity to get some new faces in classrooms. And you never know maybe I’ll get a teacher out of the whole thing maybe they’ll love it so much they’ll go into education.”

Both Gasdsen ISD and LCPS have decided to have the troops wear their uniform in the classroom.

According to a spokesperson for the new Mexico National Guard, it is up to each school district if they want the guards in uniforms. But the overall length of the mission will be decided by the Governor and the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“New Mexico National Guard troops are coming on this historic mission for 30 days at a time,” said Joe Vigil, spokesperson for the New Mexico National Guard.

The President of the National Education Association New Mexico said the last time she checked 100 National Guard Troops were going through the background checks to become substitutes in the state and anticipate the need for troops in the classroom to continue.

“I see it definitely through the end of the semester probably throughout the summer and it could be into the fall as well,” said Mary Parr-Sanchez the President of NEA New Mexico.

