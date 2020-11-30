Watch at 3 p.m.: New Mexico governor, state officials to give update on state’s color-coded re-opening plan, COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a fully remote news conference on Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico and the forthcoming county-by-county framework for the state’s pandemic response.
The news conference will be at 3 p.m.
KTSM 9 News will stream the news conference on this page at that time.
Latest Headlines
- Mexican healthcare workers threaten to go on strike over unpaid hazard, holiday pay
- Second stimulus checks: New bipartisan effort to pass COVID relief
- Mexican president draws protesters, desperate pleas for help during visit to Tijuana
- Christmas Cheer Drive-In Mistletoe Movies coming to El Paso County Coliseum
- Meet Charlotte, a Banded Huntsman Spider who found a home