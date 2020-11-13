EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a news conference on Friday afternoon to provide a COVID-19 update for New Mexico.
The news conference will be at 1 p.m.
KTSM 9 News will livestream the conference in the player below at that time.
Latest Headlines
- Lives Lost: Mexican meatpacker left legacy of compassion
- Meteorology vs. The Farmers Almanac, which predictions do you trust?
- LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces
- UTEP Winter Commencement ceremony postponed until May 2021
- New Mexico governor, state officials to give COVID-19 update on Friday