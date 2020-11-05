New Mexico Governor and state officials to give COVID-19 update on Thursday

Watch the news conference on this page at 3 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a remote news conference on Thursday to provide a COVID-19 update.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases and 14 additional virus-related deaths statewide.

In Doña Ana County, there were 197 new cases and four deaths. All four individuals had underlying conditions. They include one woman in her 60s who was hospitalized; one man in his 70s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center facility in Las Cruces; and two men in their 80s who were hospitalized.

There were five new cases in Lincoln County and 25 new cases in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 information, visit New Mexico’s COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

