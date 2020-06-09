New Mexico COVID-19 update: Five new cases among Dona Ana and Otero

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials announced 47 new cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Of those 47, two were in Dona Ana County, two were among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison and one was in Otero County, according to a news release from the New Mexico governor’s office.

That brings the totals in the Borderland area to:

  • Residents in Dona Ana County: 589
  • Residents in Otero County: 28
  • Federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility: 273
  • Federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center: 92
  • State inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility: 222

The state of New Mexico now has 9,105 cases with 404 fatal cases.

“As of today, there are 3,699 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health,” the release said.

