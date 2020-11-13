New Mexico COVID-19 update: Doña Ana reports record 312 new virus cases, 6 news deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 312 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

In total, the State reported 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases, with 10 new cases in Lincoln County and 8 new cases in Otero County. There were eight new cases among inmates at the New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported 18 additional deaths in New Mexico, six coming from Doña Ana County and one from Otero County. All but patients had underlying conditions and all but two were hospitalized.

The patients from Doña Ana County include three women in their 70s, including a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces and one woman and two men in their 80s, one who was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

The patient from Otero County includes a man in his 70s.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,176.

In total, Doña Ana County has had a total of 9,271 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 495 cases and Otero County has had 795 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

