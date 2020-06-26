New Mexico COVID-19 update: 36 new cases in Dona Ana, 8 in Otero

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico announced 225 new cases across the state on Friday, of those 36 were in Dona Ana County and eight were in Otero County.

Of the Otero cases, seven of them were state inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility and only one was a resident.

Four more deaths were reported on Friday, bring the total number of fatal cases in the state to 489.

