New Mexico COVID-19 update: 35 new cases in Dona Ana County, 3 in Otero

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 173 new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.
Of those cases, 35 were diagnosed in Dona Ana County and another three were in Otero County.
The state also reported one death, bringing the total number of fatal cases to 493.
Total positive cases
- Dona Ana County: 929
- Otero County: 41
- State inmates at Otero County Prison: 438
- Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
- Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 146
- State of New Mexico total: 11,982