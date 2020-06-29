Breaking News
El Paso leaders to hold a virtual COVID-19 press conference at 4:30 pm

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 35 new cases in Dona Ana County, 3 in Otero

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 173 new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Of those cases, 35 were diagnosed in Dona Ana County and another three were in Otero County.

The state also reported one death, bringing the total number of fatal cases to 493.

Total positive cases

  • Dona Ana County: 929
  • Otero County: 41
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 438
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 146
  • State of New Mexico total: 11,982

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge"

Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 3"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 4"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz