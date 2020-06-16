New Mexico COVID-19 Update: 3 new cases at Otero Prison, 3 in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 88 new cases on Tuesday, with six of those in the Borderland area.

Three New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility and three residents in Dona Ana County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the Borderland area totals:

Dona Ana County residents: 659

Otero County residents: 30

State inmates at the Otero County Prison: 298

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275

Federal inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 108

The state of New Mexico now has 9,933 cases and 447 deaths, including seven on Tuesday.