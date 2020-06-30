1  of  2
Breaking News
2020 Minor League Baseball season officially canceled
El Paso COVID-19 update: 183 new cases, 2 new deaths

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 21 new cases in Dona Ana, 6 in Otero

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County and six in Otero County, including five at the prison.

The five inmates are New Mexico Corrections Department prisoners.

As a state, New Mexico announced 168 new cases on Tuesday, as well as four new deaths.

Total positive cases

  • Dona Ana County: 949
  • Otero County: 42
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 443
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 146
  • State of New Mexico total: 12,147

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

las cruces teen attacked with rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "las cruces teen attacked with rock"

convalescent plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "convalescent plasma"

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge"

Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz