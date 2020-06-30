New Mexico COVID-19 update: 21 new cases in Dona Ana, 6 in Otero

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County and six in Otero County, including five at the prison.
The five inmates are New Mexico Corrections Department prisoners.
As a state, New Mexico announced 168 new cases on Tuesday, as well as four new deaths.
Total positive cases
- Dona Ana County: 949
- Otero County: 42
- State inmates at Otero County Prison: 443
- Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
- Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 146
- State of New Mexico total: 12,147