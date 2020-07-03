New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1 Dona Ana woman dead, 1 Otero prisoner dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman in Dona Ana County and a man being held in the Otero County Prison have died from COVID-19, New Mexico health officials said on Friday.

The woman from Dona Ana County was in her 90s and was a resident at the Jim Wood Home in Hatch. The man was in his 50s, was hospitalized and had been held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

Along with the fatal cases, 40 new cases were announced in Dona Ana and seven in Otero County. There were also three state inmates at the Otero County Prison who were among the new positive cases and one federal inmate a the Otero County Processing Center.

New Mexico reported eight deaths on Friday, for a total of 511 this year.

Total positive cases