Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1 Dona Ana woman dead, 1 Otero prisoner dead

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman in Dona Ana County and a man being held in the Otero County Prison have died from COVID-19, New Mexico health officials said on Friday.

The woman from Dona Ana County was in her 90s and was a resident at the Jim Wood Home in Hatch. The man was in his 50s, was hospitalized and had been held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

Along with the fatal cases, 40 new cases were announced in Dona Ana and seven in Otero County. There were also three state inmates at the Otero County Prison who were among the new positive cases and one federal inmate a the Otero County Processing Center.

New Mexico reported eight deaths on Friday, for a total of 511 this year.

Total positive cases

  • Dona Ana County: 1,039
  • Otero County: 51
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 447
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 275
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 149
  • State of New Mexico total: 12,776

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

firework ban in el paso county

Thumbnail for the video titled "firework ban in el paso county"

Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots"

Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez"

Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels"

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"

Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz