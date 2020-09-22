Skip to content
New Mexico and Juárez COVID-19 totals
Coronavirus
Posted:
Sep 21, 2020 / 09:01 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2020 / 09:01 PM MDT
Data updated as of September 21, 2020.
NEW MEXICO
COUNTY
NEW CASES
CASES
DEATHS
Doña Ana
18
3,147
53
Otero
1
248
13
Otero Prison & Detention Facilities
0
916
Lincoln
0
189
3
JU
Á
REZ
CITY
NEW CASES
CASES
DEATHS
Juárez
60
6,983
839
