New Mexico and Juárez COVID-19 totals

Data updated as of September 21, 2020.

NEW MEXICO

COUNTYNEW CASESCASESDEATHS
Doña Ana 183,14753
Otero124813
Otero Prison & Detention Facilities0916
Lincoln01893

JUÁREZ

CITYNEW CASESCASESDEATHS
Juárez606,983839

