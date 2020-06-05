144 new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw another triple-digit jump in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The City of El Paso announced another 144 new cases along with one new death.

The latest death was a woman in her 20s with underlying health conditions.

“Every death is not just a number. Each of these individuals are someone’s loved one and we grieve with them for their loss,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “What might be concerning for some is the age of this patient. Up to now, the majority of our deaths have been older persons, while our youth seem to be mildly impacted. However, this young woman had underlying medical conditions, which is a common factor for many of our deaths. Our health status does affect the capacity of our bodies to combat not only this virus, but many diseases. Which is why we must take the necessary precautions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, especially those at higher risk.”

El Paso has had 341 new cases over the course of two days.

El Paso’s COVID-19 cases by the numbers: