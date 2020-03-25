Need to call the El Paso coronavirus hotline? Here is the number.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To help get information to the public about COVID-19, the El Paso Department of Public Health is offering a hotline for residents to call.

The number is 915-212-6843 or 915-21-COVID, if that is easier to remember.

The hotline is active from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“This new hotline will be focused on answering questions about the disease itself and critical information regarding the COVID-19 impact to the members of our community,” said Ruth Castillo, DPH Preparedness Manager.

The new number will also allow the 211 Texas call center to focus on services for business and the unemployed.

“Local call takers will be up-to-date with information tailored to the El Paso Region,” a City of El Paso news release said. “Callers will have the option to speak to someone in either English or Spanish and a language line is also available to translate more than 240 languages via this new number.”