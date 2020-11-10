More FEMA trailers heading to El Paso

Maryland Cremation Services transporters Emma Tilghman (L) and Morgan Dean-McMillan wheel the remains of a coronavirus victim from inside a refrigerated truck trailer at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital May 11, 2020 in Germantown, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego says more FEMA trailers are coming to El Paso as more COVID-related deaths continue to mount in the city.

During the Commissioner’s Court meeting on Monday, Samaniego spoke about the importance of following City and County restrictions to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay at home,” he said. “Just as I’m mentioning the new trailers and the things that are taking place, I don’t know. there should be more of an understanding of why it’s important to stay at home.”

El Paso already has five FEMA trailers, with three at the Office of Medical Examiners and two more expected to arrive at the Examiners this week.

Four more trailer will be staged where demand is warranted, included funeral home.

