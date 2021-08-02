Man in his 20s among 14 new virus deaths; 562 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last week, the city of El Paso Department of Health recorded 14 new virus-related deaths and 562 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll due to the virus now stands at 2,723.

All 14 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 20s, one man in his 50s, three men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, two women and three men in their 80s and one woman and two men in their 90s.

Three of the new deaths are breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. There have been a total of 10 breakthrough deaths in El Paso.

In addition to the 562 new cases reported last week, 52 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State were reported. The results are from tests conducted during CDC 2020 Week 31 and CDC 2021 Weeks 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. We are currently in CDC Week 31.

The Health Department reported a total of 1,048 active cases at the close of the CDC week.

Health officials said that 134,274 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

