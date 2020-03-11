LIST: Local coronavirus cancelations, postponements, and closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As local organizations begin to cancel or postpone events and conferences, KTSM will work to keep a comprehensive list in order to keep the community updated on any changes.
EL PASO
- Special Olympics Texas, all sports training and competition including State Basketball; Suspended through March 31
- American College Dance Association Conference at UTEP; March 12-14 – Canceled
- El Paso/Juarez Medical Device Summit at EPIC Railyard; March 26 – Postponed
LAS CRUCES
- No information to report at this time.