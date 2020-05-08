Las Cruces area coronavirus update: 8 new cases in the county

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials have reported that there are eight new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County.

That brings the total number of cases in the county, which includes the Las Cruces area, to 206.

Statewide there are now 4,673 cases and 181 deaths. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office reported an increase of 181 cases and 9 deaths on Friday in a news release.

The nine new deaths include:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

The governor’s office also reminded residents that “all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.”