Breaking News
EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County

Las Cruces City Council passes resolution encouraging use of face masks

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

*This article has been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces City Council passed a unanimous resolution encouraging Las Cruces residents to wear face coverings in public businesses and retail stores during a special meeting Monday.

The resolution “encourages the public to wear face coverings in retail and commercial business in the city limits due to the Corona Virus pandemic,” according to a news release from the City of Las Cruces.

Exceptions will be made for eating, drinking, exercising, children under 3 and/or for those with other personal health concerns.

Anyone not adhering to the ordinance can be charged with a misdemeanor, which could have a $500 fine or 90 days in jail.

“Several council members stated they preferred voluntary compliance over enforcement and did not want the effort to be punitive, which led to the proposal of this resolution,” a new release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket"

'Justive for Erik, Justice for George'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Justive for Erik, Justice for George'"

'It's not just one bad apple'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'It's not just one bad apple'"

El Paso parks, recreation centers, libraries and museums to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso parks, recreation centers, libraries and museums to reopen"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz