Las Cruces City Council passes resolution encouraging use of face masks

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

*This article has been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces City Council passed a unanimous resolution encouraging Las Cruces residents to wear face coverings in public businesses and retail stores during a special meeting Monday.

The resolution “encourages the public to wear face coverings in retail and commercial business in the city limits due to the Corona Virus pandemic,” according to a news release from the City of Las Cruces.

Exceptions will be made for eating, drinking, exercising, children under 3 and/or for those with other personal health concerns.

Anyone not adhering to the ordinance can be charged with a misdemeanor, which could have a $500 fine or 90 days in jail.

“Several council members stated they preferred voluntary compliance over enforcement and did not want the effort to be punitive, which led to the proposal of this resolution,” a new release said.