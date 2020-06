EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to health officials, there were only six new COVID-19 cases to report in Juarez on Monday.

In total there have been 2,058 positive cases in the city with 447 deaths, which remained the same from Sunday.

Chihuahua state health officials also said that there are 3,973 cases in the state and 562 deaths. They are also watching 1,299 suspected cases.