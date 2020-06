EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chihuahua state officials announced eight new deaths and 67 new COVID-19 cases in Juarez.

The update brings Juarez’ totals to 1,595 cases and 341 deaths.

Health officials also confirmed 47 positive cases and three deaths in Cereso Prison. There have also been 34 cases and 25 deaths reported in the maquiladora industry.

New chart released by Chihuahua state health officials.

Six have died in retirement homes, while 22 more have tested positive for COVID-19.