EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Juarez still has the majority of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the state of Chihuahua.

According to Chihuahua state health officials, there are now 237 cases in Juarez with 52 fatalities.

The state of Chihuahua has 349 cases and 61 related deaths, officials said Monday morning during a news conference.