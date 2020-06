EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez is starting the month of June with more than 1,200 cases and 250 deaths.

The official count is 1,263 cases and 266 deaths, according to Chihuahua state health officials.

The entire state of Chihuahua has 2,252 cases and 331 deaths, along with 1,211 suspected cases, officials said during a Monday morning press conference.