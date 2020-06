EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There have now been more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 tests in Juarez, according to state health officials.

The total number of cases is at 2,001, while the total number of deaths is at 434, according to Chihuahua state health officials.

There are 3,735 cases and 546 deaths with another 1,403 suspected cases.