Internal memo shows El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall to reopen Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall appears to be set to reopen on Friday, according to an internal memo from its parent company Simon Property Group.

The memo, obtained by CNBC, shows Simon preparing to reopen 49 of its malls and outlet centers between May 1-4.

Cielo Vista Mall is listed on a chart as a May 1 opening.

The memo states that hours will be limited at the malls, free CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets will be made available to shoppers, along with temperature checks, and social distancing measures will be put in place across the facilities.

CNBC reports the memo also encourages “retailers and other tenants to use technology, such as Apple Pay, that allows for contactless transactions.”

It will be up to individual stores whether to reopen.

As KTSM has reported, Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced businesses including malls will be allowed to open up again on Friday as part of a phased plan to try and get the Texas economy up and running.

El Paso city and county leaders said Tuesday El Paso would comply with the governor’s order.