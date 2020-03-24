Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

EL PASO, Texas — In an effort to provide the community with the most accurate data regarding current COVID-19 cases in the Borderland, KTSM has partnered with our sister station, WAVY, to offer our community this interactive database map.

The database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. CST every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

