How parents can boost resilience and manage stress

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Almost half of parents report feeling overwhelmed by the pandemic and are struggling to manage their children’s learning.

A survey called Stress in America: Stress in the Time of Coronavirus, Volume 1 was conducted and found that 46 percent of parents feel high levels of stress caused by suddenly managing their children’s learning from home.

We know it takes a village to raise a child and are now teaching ourselves how to do so in unfamiliar isolation.

To reduce stress and trauma caused by COVID-19, international education consultant Jaz Ampaw Farr says its important for parents to work on resilience.

Psychologists define resilience as the process of adapting well to adversity, trauma, tragedy, or other circumstances that cause a significant amount of stress. With each stressful situation, people are challenged to respond and move forward.

It’s anything but easy.

“We’ve gotten to a new place where it’s not ‘well-being,’ it’s just being,” Farr tells KTSM from London.

“With everyone being at home with their families, there’s a huge shift. To assume that there’s been nothing different is really a bit crazy.”

Farr explains that the pandemic is a situation that few had time to prepare, and yet millions find themselves facing. She says we’re now in a period of complexity that that presents the opportunity to do something that will create a positive outcome.

“Within all of the chaos and the awful stuff going on, there’s the opportunity to look at things and ask ‘what story do I want to tell about things now?'”

Farr suggests reframing situations to focus on things we have control over, like our response to adversity.

“If you need help, then make a request,” says Farr. “This is not the time to try to imagine doing everything on your own makes you look cool or sensible — it doesn’t.”

Farr says drawing on resources such as a trusted network of friends and family or a partner is the best way to help manage stress. Asking for help — even if you haven’t before — is important because it helps navigate the chaos and teaches children to do the same.

More than anything, Farr says children need three things from their parents before education (at home or in class) can occur:

To feel safe: to not be in any imminent danger To be well: to have food, clothes, and shelter available To be seen: to be acknowledged, valued, and have a sense of self-worth

“Kids need to know it’s okay to be you and that they’re loved unconditionally,” she says.

“As parents, we’re not being asked to provide everything: we’re being asked to resort to the stuff that will ensure our children can not only navigate this time, but can navigate future challenges.”

