Health officials report less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico

SANTE FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – 96 new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Mexico on Friday including 13 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 16 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 13 new cases in Chaves County

• 1 new case in Colfax County

• 9 new cases in Curry County

• 13 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 8 new cases in Eddy County

• 8 new cases in Lea County

• 1 new case in Luna County

• 3 new cases in McKinley County

• 1 new case in Quay County

• 1 new case in Roosevelt County

• 2 new cases in Sandoval County

• 5 new cases in San Juan County

• 1 new case in San Miguel County

• 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

• A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 794.

Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Chaves County, one in Luna County, two in McKinley County, one in Valencia County), and one case in Chaves County that was not lab-confirmed – these have now been corrected, officials said in a news release.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,902 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,914

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 787

Cibola County: 399

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 703

Doña Ana County: 2,933

Eddy County: 553

Grant County: 84

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,178

Lincoln County: 173

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 321

McKinley County: 4,230

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 227

Quay County: 64

Rio Arriba County: 361

Roosevelt County: 206

Sandoval County: 1,259

San Juan County: 3,206

San Miguel County: 86

Santa Fe County: 849

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 523

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

• Otero County Prison Facility: 281

• Otero County Processing Center: 159

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 473

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Currently, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Health officials also report that there are 13,412 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

• Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

• Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

• Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield

• Brookdale Santa Fe

• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

• Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

• Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

• Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

• Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

• Good Samaritan Society Socorro

• Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho

• Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Ladera Center in Albuquerque

• Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

• Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

• Life Care Center of Farmington

• LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

• Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

• Mission Arch Center in Roswell

• The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

• New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

• North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

• Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

• Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

• Retirement Ranches in Clovis

• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

• Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• San Juan Center in Farmington

• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

• Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

• West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

• Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.