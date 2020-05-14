Health leaders point to ‘trend’ in El Paso virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health leaders on Wednesday said they are seeing a trend when it comes to coronavirus-related deaths in the area.
“…COVID-19 is gravely affecting those who are diabetic, have high blood pressure and/or have heart disease,” said El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.
The doctor’s statements came as the leaders announced five new deaths in El Paso County, all of the patients with underlying medical issues. The total of deaths countywide stands at 41.
It is no secret the health conditions referenced by Ocaranza are common in the Sun City, a community with a minority-majority population.
Minority groups are typically hit harder by diabetes, in particular, according to research published by the American Diabetes Association.
Numbers from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation show 12 percent of El Pasoans live with some form of disease, higher than the reported state average of 11 percent.
Roughly 30 percent of those with diabetes in El Paso are over the age of 65, according to the foundation, and people ages 45-65 comprise about 20 percent.
El Pasoans fare worse when it comes to hypertension, which affects roughly 57 percent of the population, per 2017 numbers from Paso del Norte.
“If you or a loved one have these underlying health conditions,” Ocaranza said, “I urge you to take the necessary health precautions by practicing social distancing, wearing a face cover, thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water.”