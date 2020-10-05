Health Department reports 4 virus deaths, 218 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health said El Paso’s total deaths due to the coronavirus is now 534, with four coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, one female in her 70s and two males in their 70s.

The Health Department also reported 218 new cases and six additional weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Week 40.

There are 4,383 active cases. Health officials said that 20,756 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for the City of El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.

